Mkhuleko Hlengwa dares 'ex-lover' to open assault case

IFP MP and designate chairperson of standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa has dared a man who accused him of physical abuse to lay criminal charges or leave him alone.

The man, known only as Thato, has caused a social media storm after accusing Hlengwa of physical assault during their alleged three-year relationship. The barrage of the allegations were posted on Thato's several Twitter accounts since 2017.

He accused Hlengwa of cheating on his girlfriend with him and posted a screenshot purporting to be a conversation with Hlengwa.

In the screenshot - which Sowetan has not been able to verify - the person Thato claims to be Hlengwa writes: "if I was not committed to us I would not be devising a way out of the strangle holds of family, a family I love but one I'm prepared to leave behind because of you".