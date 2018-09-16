IFP official killed in ambush.

The details of the killings are still sketchy.

Hlengwa said more details would be released at a later date.

While it is not yet known if the killing was politically motivated‚ KwaZulu-Natal is currently awaiting the release of the report by the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political slayings in the province‚ which finished its work earlier this year.

The commission’s report has been completed and is expected to be released by the end of the month.