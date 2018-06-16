Young generation shaping South Africa's future

South Africa has young, promising leaders that could shape the country, and are players in different fields.

We take a look at six promising young leaders:

EFF Student Command president Phuti Peter Keetse believes that young people are well-placed to influence the cause of history in this country.

"The young people of 1976 have given us the right to vote, [but] there is a lot we are lacking. We are not participating in the elections to influence the direction of the country. There is [a big] vacuum - we are not taking the responsibility to decide the fate of our country," he said.

Keetse said the fact that the youth formed a significant portion of the population showed that it had the numbers to mobilise for change.