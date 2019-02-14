Picnics and flowers: Here's how these politicians will spend Valentine's Day
We know them as leaders and law makers, fighting for their causes in parliament and at rallies - but they, too, are lovers.
We spoke to politicians about their plans for Valentine’s Day:
Phumzile van Damme
The Democratic Alliance MP said she plans to do something special for her husband.
"With the campaigning and Sona debate I have been busy, but I will pull together something special quickly. I'd have loved to book a table somewhere but since it's already late, maybe I will cook something special."
Van Damme said she and her husband had been together eight years and celebrated their love every February, as the month marked the anniversary of both their "traditional" and "white" weddings.
Patricia de Lille
Good leader De Lille initially chuckled at our questions about her Valentine’s Day plans, before saying: "Well, for now, I am busy with the campaign, as you know. But there is a little something planned with friends and some family.
"We are putting together a picnic. We will be at the Cape Town urban park and having a great time there."
De Lille said she had never celebrated Valentine’s Day before and was only doing so this year to get some "breathing space".
Hlaudi Motsoeneng
"Every day is the day of love for me," said ACM leader Motsoeneng, insisting he didn’t have to wait for February 14 to express his love.
"What if I wait for Valentine’s Day, only for me to die before the day comes? What then?"
Although coy about his significant other, Motsoeneng said he spoilt his partner as often as he could.
"It’s not a thing of buying flowers every day, because then the person will get bored. It depends on what I can pull together ... I show love now, I don’t wait for a specific day."
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
IFP MP Hlengwa said he observed the day as a special one, but unfortunately this year he had his hands full with parliamentary commitments.
"Happy Valentine’s Day to all loving people. May their relationships grow from strength to strength. I have no plans this year, but I normally celebrate."
Steve Mokgalapa
Tashas restaurant at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria is where it’s at this evening for newly elected Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
"For now, it’s a full day of work, with back to back meetings, but late afternoon I will buy flowers for my wife and then take her out on a romantic dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day."