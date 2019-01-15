Young leaders breathe new life into South Africa's politics

Following the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa a year ago, the hopes of many South Africans were revived as we were saved from another term of hell from the Zuptas.

It is common knowledge that when the ANC president was elected, many in the corner of former president Jacob Zuma were uncomfortable and unhappy.

Ramaphosa has played his cards close to his chest over the past few months and elected young leaders in key positions.

If the wave of success that carried women to elected office last year flows into this year, female politicians across all political parties will rise through the ranks like never before after the elections.

The national elections are due to take place in May and with the conclusion of list conferences this past week, there might be a rise in the number of women who will be deployed in both national and provincial legislatures.

In the ANC, the country will have to look out for newly appointed minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, from Sakhela village in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

In 2009, she was elected as an MP and was a member of the ANC Youth League in the days of Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Ronald Lamola.

At just 34, Ndabeni-Abrahams became the youngest deputy minister in Zuma's presidency back in 2011. Now at age 41, she has a mammoth task of handling the ministry of telecommunications and postal services.

Lamola, the former deputy president of the ANCYL under Malema and now ANC national executive and national working committee member, is another politician to keep an eye on next year.