Aphiwe Mboyiya back in ring after doping nightmare
Aphiwe Mboyiya will finally be able to play the role of a father to his two-year-old daughter who was born when the talented two-weight SA boxing champion was fighting his dope case.
Mboyiya failed to make the required weight limit for his fight against Sibusiso Zingange, and it was alleged that the substance he used (Furosemide & Hydrochlorothiazide) - which was found in his urine - was to try and reduce water so that he could make the weight limit.
He was found guilty by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS). The boxer was suspended from active boxing for two years. That bout, which Mboyiya won on points for the IBO All Africa junior lightweight belt at East the London's Orient Theatre, was later declared a no contest.
The boxer hit an all-time low both financially and mentally, but fortunately his trainer Kholisile Cengani went beyond the call of just being a trainer and took the father's role.
Mboyiya's ban meant no income for two years for the full-time boxer.
He returns to action on Sunday after BSA's 2018 Promoter of the Year Thembalethu Ntutu included him in his 10-bout card.
Mboyiya will take on Xolani Mgidi over eight rounds at Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre in East London. The purse money Ntutu will pay Mboyiya is commendable. Mgidi will be rewarded nicely as well.
Cengani is confident that his 28-year-old charge will walk past Mgidi, because they are on a mission to reclaim their space in the sport of boxing.
"Aphiwe has been training hard since July last year and is super-fit," he said of the boxer who had already held the SA featherweight, SA, IBO All Africa and WBO junior lightweight belts.
Khanyile Bulana will be in action against Sam Sithole in a lightweight fight in the other bout on the card.
It will be interesting to see if Lusanda Komanisi has recovered following his back-to-back knockout losses to Jhack Tepora of the Philippines in 2017 and Michael Mokoena last year.
Komanisi retired after being knocked out in the fourth round by Mokoena, but clearly the boxer from Mdantsane made that decision based on emotions.
Komanisi will face highly-rated Siphosethu Mvula over eight rounds. Mvula, who has not lost a single bout since re-joining long-time trainer Mzamo Njekanye, is rated No3 for the SA lightweight title that is currently held by Thompson Mokwana. Action will start at 2pm.