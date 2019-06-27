Aphiwe Mboyiya back in ring after doping nightmare

Aphiwe Mboyiya will finally be able to play the role of a father to his two-year-old daughter who was born when the talented two-weight SA boxing champion was fighting his dope case.

Mboyiya failed to make the required weight limit for his fight against Sibusiso Zingange, and it was alleged that the substance he used (Furosemide & Hydrochlorothiazide) - which was found in his urine - was to try and reduce water so that he could make the weight limit.

He was found guilty by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS). The boxer was suspended from active boxing for two years. That bout, which Mboyiya won on points for the IBO All Africa junior lightweight belt at East the London's Orient Theatre, was later declared a no contest.

The boxer hit an all-time low both financially and mentally, but fortunately his trainer Kholisile Cengani went beyond the call of just being a trainer and took the father's role.