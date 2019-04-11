Alex shutdown tests promises politicians made to communities

The residents of Alexandra have taken to the streets to draw attention to the plight of their community.

Among the issues they are placing on the agenda are the erecting of illegal dwellings and invasion of land, housing, refuse removal, crime and the prevalence of drugs.

These issues are not unique to Alexandra.

Even so, the Alexandra protests are of interest because of the timing, coming a few weeks before the general elections.

Politicians see election time as all about them.

They seldom want to focus too much on the past.

Campaigning is not about listening to the people but about telling the people once more why they should be entrusted with the power to govern.

The Alexandra shutdown is a test for political parties and politicians involved to demonstrate their responsiveness (or lack of it) to communities.