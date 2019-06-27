113 year-old-woman dies fighting for justice

A Limpopo granny who waged a 14-year battle to access her ancestors' graves on a well-known farming estate, ZZ2, has died.

The family of Maite Matsepane, 113, who died at the weekend, expressed sadness that she could not realise her wish while still alive but vowed to fight on in her honour.

Matsepane, from GaRapitsi village in Modjadjiskloof, was one of the 16 families who accused ZZ2 of destroying more than 80 graves to make way for an avocado farm. They further accused the company of denying them access to the graves since 2008.

Matsepane's grandchild Thoba Matsepane said his granny died unhappy as she was still fighting to locate her parents' remains after graves were flattened last year in Modjadjiskloof near Tzaneen.

"She was fond of practicing her culture and was always worried that she was not able to visit her family's graves," Thoba said. "She told the family to continue fighting ZZ2 injustices."