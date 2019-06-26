POLL | Does Cyril Ramaphosa still have what Madiba saw in him, or nah?

EFF leader Julius Malema says he doesn't understand what former president Nelson Mandela once saw in current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking during a debate on the recent state of the nation address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Malema told Ramaphosa: "We were abused here by an election campaign that saw people like Oprah Winfrey rented and brought here to tell us about how Nelson Mandela wanted you to be president. There is no sign of what he saw in you [that we can see].

"We now ask ourselves: what did Madiba see in you that we can't see?"