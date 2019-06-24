'If Ramaphosa delivers we'll back him, if he doesn't we'll confront him,' warns Nehawu

"If Ramaphosa delivers, we compliment him; if he does not, we confront him."

These were the words of Zola Saphetha, the general secretary of Cosatu's biggest affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), during a press briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The union's briefing comes ahead of their policy conference, starting on Wednesday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

"Remember, we have said we are not giving the ANC a blank cheque, including Cyril. The point is: if he delivers, we compliment him; if he does not, we confront him."

Nehawu said it "will adopt its posture regarding its practical relationship with the sixth administration as led by President Cyril Ramaphosa" at the conference.