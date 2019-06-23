South Africa

It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme

By Staff Reporter - 23 June 2019 - 15:26
Former DA leader Helen Zille became embroiled in a Twitter spat with the DA's Phumzile Van Damme.
Image: DONNA WATSON

Former DA leader Helen Zille and DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme became involved in a war of words on social media network Twitter on Sunday.

It all seems to have started when Twitter user @Alettaha claimed that Van Damme was the instigator in the alleged racist incident at the V&A Waterfront where she said she punched a man who had been racist towards her. This man's identity has not been made public and his whereabouts are unknown. 

The former DA leader responded to the tweet above, saying it was hard to work out where the truth lay. Zille said the family involved were probably too scared to come forward.

Van Damme responded directly to Zille, saying she would not "kowtow to anyone who seeks to invalidate my experience".

But Zille insisted she did not attack Van Damme, calling her "Phumz" in her response. 

South Africans responded, many applauding Van Damme for taking a stand against Zille.

