Scholar transporters a mess

The school transport drivers' attitude is sickening, from what I witness everyday when our kids are transported to and from school. These drivers don't show love or care, in fact, they think they are doing us parents a favour but the truth is we pay them to perform a professional service.

They drive dangerously with no seatbelts, playing loud music with vulgar lyrical content. Dealing with kids comes with a lot of responsibility and these drivers don't help at all. - McDivett

Where will mega city be?

Where and when will the mega city be built? Where will the money come from? How and when will R14bn of stolen money recovered? In 2030 when all thieves are dead? All this sound nonsense. - Anonymous

BEE set to harm black masses

If BEE is left to continue, it will plunge blacks into extreme poverty. It has failed to improve the lives of the poor and instead created few millionaires and billionaires who bought shares with capitalist. - Anonymous

Build new jails, Mr Minister

We'd like to appeal to the new minister of justice and correctional service to build new prisons in Limpopo, and another one in the Free State. These will ease the overcrowding and lawless in existing prisons. - Moraka ga ofele