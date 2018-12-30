'Intoxicated' off-duty policeman crashes into cyclists near Klerksdorp

An off-duty policeman was arrested on Saturday after colliding with cyclists riding on the road from Klerksdorp to Orkney.

The policeman, who was allegedly intoxicated, will appear in court on Monday.

“There was a group of cyclists that was riding from Klerksdorp to Orkney on Saturday at 6.30am. Apparently a [allegedly] drunk driver collided with two of the cyclists who were seriously injured,” said North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh.

She said the injured cyclists were aged 36 and 51.

Myburgh said the driver who was arrested, aged 36, was off duty and driving his own vehicle at the time of the incident. He will appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Myburgh said the condition of the two cyclists was serious on Sunday.

- TMG Digital