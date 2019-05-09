South Africa

State prosecutor demands bribe to withdraw drunken driving case

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 09 May 2019 - 15:42
Image: Stock Photo

The Hawks on Thursday arrested a Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly demanded and accepted a R1,500 bribe to withdraw a drunken driving case.

"The prosecutor allegedly demanded a R1,500 bribe from the complainant who was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

"The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks who swiftly conducted an undercover operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspect in her office soon after accepting a bribe."

Maluleke said preliminary investigations revealed that the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the complainant was indeed withdrawn.  

The 45-year-old prosecutor is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

'Extortionist' Modack back in court - with his mom - on corruption charges

Alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his mother have been arrested on corruption charges.
News
2 days ago

Collusion trumped qualifications and skills in state capture project, says Popo Molefe

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe has outlined a pattern of state capture at the state-owned company which included replacing competent leaders ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X