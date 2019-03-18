WATCH | Palesa Madisakwane details horror car crash in heart-wrenching vids

TV presenter Palesa Madisakwane and her daughter were involved in a horrific car accident as a result of an alleged drunken driver and she's taken to social media to plead with government to take sterner action against drinking and driving.

The car accident happened on Witkoppen road in Johannesburg as Palesa was returning from a relative's wedding earlier this month.

In a series of videos, Palesa poured her heart out over the horror that happened to her and her daughter Zoe.

"Imagine if those people didn't come to fight for the doors to be open. It doesn't usually happen that when people see an accident in the middle of the night, they stop and help. Anything could have happened. All because of some selfish drunken driver."

Palesa explained that she wanted people to see her scars and hear her story, so they can see the effect of drinking and driving.

"Especially the drunken drivers, who get on to the road drunk, they need to be aware of what they are putting us through. Innocent people. Innocent children on the road."

Palesa went on to slam drunk drivers and asked people to stand united against them.

"I'm standing here not as a celebrity as some people will call me and not as a public figure or tv personality, but as a South African citizen. I'm standing here as a mother, a sister and a black woman who is a voice to the voiceless of all those who suffered against the inhumane irresponsible drunken driver that got away with murder! Let's stand together, South Africans, against drunk drivers who are putting out lives in danger!"

