South Africa

Female drunk drivers on the rise in Joburg

By Promise Marupeng - 20 February 2019 - 08:49
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says metro police are working hard to increase the levels of safety within the communities and on the roads.
Image: MOHAU MOFOKENG

At least 557 drunk drivers were arrested in Johannesburg by the metro police in January alone, with a new trend appearing now of more women motorists being nabbed for driving under the influence.

The city released its January crime statistics yesterday as part of mayor Herman Mashaba's Buya Mthetho operation.

Mashaba said metro police were working hard to increase the levels of safety within the city's communities and on the roads, noting that "with 557 arrests [made] in January, driving under the influence still remains a concern, with female drunk drivers on the rise compared to past operations".

The statistics showed that region E, which includes affluent Sandton and indigent Alexandra, registered more arrests at 117, with Soweto and region F, which includes student flatland Braamfontein, coming close with 87 arrests each.

There were 28 arrests for being in possession of hijacked or stolen vehicles, while there were 13 arrests for being in possession of stolen goods.

X