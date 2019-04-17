WATCH | Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?

Food expert Nicola Brooks said that from a food recipe perspective, there was no point or function in putting actual alcohol in a bun.

"Alcohol is too expensive for the price of buns. Anyhow alcohol would likely disappear during the baking process due to the oven temperature," Brooks said.

Justice Project South Africa chairperson Howard Dembovsky said the device tested positive, in the case of the video clip, because it read "mouth alcohol".

"It was probably because the raisins in hot cross buns are soaked in brandy to give them that taste. It could also have been from the yeast they used," he said.

"Handheld breath alcohol [screening devices] will always pick up mouth alcohol, always. They get detected as being breath alcohol."

Dembovsy said he had been demonstrating this at road safety campaigns over the years, but he had used breath freshener. "If you want to see a handheld screen device go berserk, spray a bit of breath freshener in your mouth and blow into one of those."

"If [the person in the hot cross bun video] had rinsed his mouth out with water prior to blowing, it would have given no result. The alcohol clings to your cheeks, but it only stays there for about 20 minutes," Dembovsy said.