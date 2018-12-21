Drunk drivers to be jailed without blood test

Breathalyser readings taken on the spot will be used in evidence in court instead of blood tests, says transport minister.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande said breathalyser readings taken on the spot would soon be used in evidence against drunk drivers in court instead of blood tests.

The minister was speaking at the preliminary road safety report in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The report revealed there were 767 fatalities on SA roads in 18 days from December 1 to December 18.

Most of the incidents were caused by excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving and blatant disregard of road signs.

Nzimande also stressed drinking and driving incidents had increased, as did incidents involving fatigued drivers. The latter had caused some of the more serious accidents.