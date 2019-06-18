EFF, Malema, Ndlozi lose in court again over 'malicious' lie about Trevor Manuel

Manuel had, however, recused himself when Kieswetter was interviewed because Kieswetter was Sars deputy commissioner at the time that Manuel was the country's finance minister.

Following the judgment the EFF, its leader Julius Malema and its spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi applied for leave to appeal against Matojane’s judgment. Manuel opposed the application.

In its application for leave to appeal, the EFF had argued that Manuel adduced no evidence to demonstrate that he had suffered and continued to suffer harm to his reputation.

But Matojane said in his judgment: “The publication of a defamatory matter results in presumed damages even if the applicant cannot prove actual damages. The court assumes that the aggrieved person has suffered harm to his reputation.

“It is [the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi] who are required to demonstrate that Manuel was not harmed,” he said.