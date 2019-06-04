“A recusal is an irrevocable withdrawal from proceedings terminating the person’s continued participation therein. This is to avoid the perception of bias.”

This is what the EFF‚ its leader Julius Malema and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi contended in court documents filed at the Johannesburg high court on Friday.

“Manuel himself recognises that there was a personal relationship existing between himself and the new Sars commissioner which‚ had he not disclosed nor ‘recused’ himself in respect of [it]‚ the process of appointing the new Sars commissioner would have been brought into doubt.”

They argued that if other candidates knew about Manuel’s recusal‚ they may have “wished to seek Manuel’s recusal in order to protect their rights” in their own job interviews.

They are appealing judge Elias Matojane’s ruling handed down on Thursday that the party has to pay the former finance minister R500‚000 for defamatory and false statements the party made.