Malema admits EFF's language is 'heavy-handed, inelegant, unfair, even insulting'

The EFF uses language which is "open to criticism as being heavy-handed, inelegant, unfair, overly critical or even insulting".

That is what party leader Julius Malema said in court documents filed at the Johannesburg high court after former finance minister Trevor Manuel sued the EFF, Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for defamation.

The party accused Manuel in a media statement in March of nepotism and corruption in influencing the appointment of the new Sars boss Edward Kieswetter.

Manuel chaired the selection panel which conducted interviews for the new Sars commissioner. He recused himself during Kieswetter’s interview because Kieswetter was Sars deputy commissioner while Manuel was finance minister.

"My engagement with Mr Kieswetter was thus an arms-length, professional relationship. As the published report records, Mr Kieswetter and I have remained on friendly terms. That is the extent of our relationship," Manuel said.

Manuel said in his court documents he had recused himself "out of an abundance of caution".

"There was no reason for me to have recused myself from participating in the other stages, some of which were largely dispassionate, such as the competency and psychometric testing."

Malema argued that Manuel's participation in other parts of Kieswetter’s application showed the former finance minister "actively participated in the assessment process of someone that he himself admits to having a personal relationship with".