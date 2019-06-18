SA's youngest MP Itumeleng Ntsube says 'born frees' must use freedom to their advantage

For the youngest MP in the sixth democratic administration Itumeleng Ntsube, since freedom was attained in SA a lot more still needs to be done.

Born in the dusty streets of Botshabelo, in the Free State, the 20-year-old ANC MP has been given a mandate by the governing party to be part of its 230 members in the National Assembly.

Ntsube, who matriculated last year, says his peers born after the dawn of democracy should be thankful for the opportunities before them.

"Generations that came after democracy owe it to those who fought to bring about democracy in South Africa. Blood was shed for others to enjoy the fruits of freedom, therefore all of us have the responsibility to ensure that we use the institutions of democracy in a manner to uplift the poor masses of our people," Ntsube told Sowetan.

Yesterday, the country celebrated Youth Day at the Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo to commemorate 43 years since the June 16 1976 Soweto student uprisings that ended with hundreds of young people killed by the apartheid government when they protested against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

According to Ntsube, "born frees" must utilise the freedom that they enjoy today to their advantage.

"Young people must perceive democracy as a platform to raise their aspirations and concerns, to speak highly about their conditions and equally providing solutions to the ills of society.