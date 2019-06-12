Father hangs son and himself in the shower

A Soweto father allegedly killed his seven-year-old son before committing suicide to hurt the child's mother, whom he had accused of cheating.

Mpho Mogomotsi, 41, of Naledi, allegedly hanged his son Bontle Mathegane after snatching him from the school transport on Monday morning. Mogomotsi and Bontle's mother Jabulile Mathegane, who have been together for eight years, apparently had a fight after Mogomotsi accused Mathegane of cheating on him.

The fight broke out after Mogomotsi picked up Mathegane from the airport following a "work trip" to Dubai, leading to her leaving the Mogomotsi household.

Mogomotsi's mother Sarah said her son bought ropes at the local spaza shop. "I asked them why they were fighting but they refused to tell me but Mpho insinuated that Jabu was cheating," Sarah said.

She said she called Mathegane's family who helped her move out of their home.

Sarah said her son grew up with anger issues, was short- tempered and had recently showed signs of being suicidal.

"I did not think he would kill his own child," she said.

Mathegane's sister-in-law Tiny Msibi said Mogomotsi was abusive towards Bontle and Mathegane.