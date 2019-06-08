Woman arrested after partially burned baby’s body found in dustbin

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for alleged murder after the gruesome discovery of the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy inside a rubbish bin in KwaNobuhle.

“On Friday, around 9am, police received information of a possible body of a baby hidden inside one of the rubbish bins in Ndulula Street, KwaNobuhle.

“A police patrol vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival at the scene, as it was a municipal refuse collection day, several rubbish bins were lined up on the street for collection. Inside one of the bins, police recovered partially burnt remains of a newborn baby boy. Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for murder,” police said.