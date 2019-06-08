South Africa

Woman arrested after partially burned baby’s body found in dustbin

By SowetanLIVE - 08 June 2019 - 12:03
Eastern Cape police discovered the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy in a dustbin in KwaNobuhle on Friday.
Eastern Cape police discovered the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy in a dustbin in KwaNobuhle on Friday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for alleged murder after the gruesome discovery of the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy inside a rubbish bin in KwaNobuhle.

“On Friday, around 9am, police received information of a possible body of a baby hidden inside one of the rubbish bins in Ndulula Street, KwaNobuhle.

“A police patrol vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival at the scene, as it was a municipal refuse collection day, several rubbish bins were lined up on the street for collection. Inside one of the bins, police recovered partially burnt remains of a newborn baby boy. Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for murder,” police said.

Couple admit to killing their newborn baby, burying him in their shack

A West Rand couple accused of killing their one-day-old baby on Thursday admitted they were aware that the child would die when they put him in a ...
News
6 months ago

“During preliminary information, it is believed that a woman, 26,  gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday morning, June 4 2019. It is further said that on the same day, a witness heard a sound of a screaming baby and thereafter saw a suspect making fire at the backyard.

“A few days later, a witness suspected that a woman could have possibly killed her baby and she alerted some residents who then summoned the police. A suspect was arrested and is due to appear at the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 10 2019, on charges of murder with a possibility of additional charges,” police added.

Fuel station employee stumbles upon newborn baby girl in Durban

An Engen convenience centre employee was out and about as usual during his lunch break on Tuesday when he stumbled upon newborn baby.
News
3 days ago

JMPD officers save baby abandoned on election day

As South Africans made their way to voting stations on Wednesday, two JMPD officers helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby.
News
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X