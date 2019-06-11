Police launch manhunt after three homeless men are stabbed to death in two weeks

Police in Pretoria have launched a manhunt on Tuesday after a third homeless man was killed in the capital in the past two weeks.

The latest victim was found in Magnolia Dell Park on Sunday.

"While the most recent discovery was the second at Magnolia [Dell] Park on consecutive days, the first dead body of a homeless man was found at a veld near Mears Park train station, also in Muckleneuk, two Saturdays ago," police spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Though the deceased were found to have suffered at least blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body, the motive behind the killings and the identities of the deceased remain a subject of investigations."