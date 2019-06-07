Pastor and nephew killed for nothing, say police

A pastor and his nephew who were murdered by a mob after the bodies of siblings Silindile Sifunda, 7, and her sister, Nontokozo, 6, were found in a ditch, were killed for nothing, Mpumalanga police said.

Pastor Bheki Malomane, 36, and his nephew Wonder Mbuyane, 24, were beaten and set alight by the community of Mganduzweni village near White River after they were accused of raping and killing the girls in April.

Provincial police have arrested 22-year-old Tshepiso Mokoena and said he had given them enough information that ruled out Malomane and Mbuyane in the attack on the girls.

Their houses were also torched, after a local traditional healer, who was consulted by the community, ruled that Malomane and Mbuyane were involved in the murders of the two little sisters.

The community also claimed that one of the girls was mutilated. Police have dismissed this allegation as a lie.

Simon Mdluli, and older relative of Malomane and Mbuyane, said his kinsmen each had two children.

"Our hearts are very sore because someone who claims to be a sangoma wrongfully pointed out our children and said they were responsible for this gruesome crime and they were killed," Mdluli said.