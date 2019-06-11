Mmusi Maimane on DA federal council meeting four quotes: 'We will work to regain lost voters'

"The DA youth leader, Luyolo Mphithi, will mark Youth Day at the Hector Pieterson Memorial and run various activities across the country in the weeks after. The campaign will focus on jobs and quality education."

Local government elections

"Work has already commenced in formulating a strategy and message for the 2021 local government elections. We are identifying areas where there is potential for growth.

"We will be contesting 23 by-elections between June and August, and these will be critical in rebuilding trust with South Africans who did not vote at all, and voters who voted for us previously but did not vote DA in this election."

James Selfe

"He [Selfe] will now be heading up our governance unit, tasked with supporting DA governments to ensure that they deliver better to citizens. This unit will require strong leadership to ensure that we accelerate delivery towards the next elections.

"James has both the skill, experience and institutional knowledge to spearhead this new unit, and I welcome this decision."

TimesLIVE reported that Selfe will step down in October.

