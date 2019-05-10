Ramaphosa's acclaim rescues ANC fortunes

President Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity appears to have saved the ANC as some voters split their votes - choosing him in the national ballot but snubbing his party in the provincial vote.

A trend in which voters split their national and provincial votes, in support of Ramaphosa nationally, emerged in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga with more than half of voting districts declared last night.

By 6.30pm last night, the ANC was set to retain control of the national government as they were hovering around 56% - with about half the votes having been counted.

The DA had just more than 22%, while the EFF had received just under 10%. Freedom Front Plus were a surprise package, amassing more than 200,000 votes.