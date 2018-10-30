Criminal charges opened against Patricia de Lille

Cape Town City speaker Dirk Smit has formally laid criminal charges at the city's central police station against Patricia de Lille and mayoral committee member Brett Herron.

“The law must now follow its course on these matters accordingly and the SAPS will receive our full support while conducting their investigation‚” Smit said in a statement.

Deputy chairperson of the DA's federal council‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ confirmed on Tuesday evening that the charges had been opened.

Mazzone said the party had noted "with surprise" De Lille's comments that she had not agreed to resign.