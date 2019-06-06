DA eyes the role of Scopa chair

The DA says it expects the ANC to offer it the position of chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament.

Scopa is a powerful finance watchdog committee that holds ministers and senior public officials accountable on how they spend public funds, and has the authority to instruct the auditor-general to conduct forensic investigations where it smells foul play.

At a media conference to unveil the party's shadow cabinet for the sixth administration, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his chief whip John Steenhuisen said it would be "the right thing to do" for the ANC to offer the position of Scopa chair to it as the biggest and official opposition party in the National Assembly.

This comes just a day after the ANC in the Western Cape accepted a similar position in the provincial legislature, following an offer from the DA provincial caucus in recognition of its status as the official opposition in the only province the ANC does not govern.

The DA in the Western Cape had previously offered the Scopa leadership to the ACDP, while the ANC in the National Assembly has for more than a decade preferred the ACDP's Themba Godi in that position.