Gun-toting Mpumalanga teacher kicked out of exams

A gun-toting Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended after he brought a firearm to grade 11 mid-year examinations.

The 26 year old teacher from Mabusabesala secondary school was invigilating the examinations on Monday while pupils were writing the Tourism paper.

In the video, the teacher can be seen walking between desks with a gun in his right hand.

Mpumalanga department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said he viewed the matter in a serious light.

“We have already instituted an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this conduct. Officials will be sent to the school on Monday to offer counselling to the pupils who may have been traumatised by this act,” Zwane said.

Zwane said the school has also been directed to open a case with the police.

“The department will monitor the developments at this school very close. This is an isolated incident and it may not be tolerated regardless of the circumstances. We urge teachers and stakeholders to uphold the honour and dignity of the teaching profession and expose any behaviour that seeks to undermine this virtue,” Zwane said.