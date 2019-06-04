Gang attack claims yet another pupil

"It is sad that we have to dish death certificates instead of matric certificates."

Those were the words of a distraught Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi after seeing the lifeless body of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela, the latest victim of school-based gang violence.

Bakwela, a grade 8 pupil at Forest High School in crime-infested Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, was stabbed to death outside the school in what appears to have been a revenge gang attack.

Two other pupils were rushed to hospital and treated for stab wounds following the attack.

Three hours before the incident, Bakwela's mother Antonette Mubiala had pleaded with her son not to go to school as he was not scheduled to write exams on the day.

On Friday, violence had broken out at the school between two rival gangs. Bakwela and his group, which are known as the STK gang, were attacked and had returned to school yesterday to avenge the attack.

They were armed with sjamboks, stones and sticks. Soon after members of a rival gang, known as the IDV gang, finished writing maths literacy exam, the two groups clashed again.