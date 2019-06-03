Gang rivalry claims life of grade 8 Forest high pupil
A mother's cry ripped through the silent neighbourhood of Turfontein in the south of Johannesburg after she had noticed the lifeless body of her son on the ground and covered in a gold foil.
Grade 8 pupil Daniel Bakwela, 16, was stabbed to death on Monday outside Forest High School.
"Yhooooo Daniel my son, why did they kill Daniel," wailed the mother as she was comforted by relatives.
It is alleged that two other boys in grade 8 and 10 were admitted to hospital with stab wounds last week after a fight between the STK and IDV gangs. The gang fight resumed on Friday and continued on Monday. According to pupils at the scene, the STK gang came to Forest High School with an intention to attack members of the IDV gang.
"They were carrying sjamboks and bricks and the suspect, who was being attacked, took out his knife and stabbed three boys from the STK gang," said a grade 11 pupil.
Police are investigating and no one has been arrested. "We have started with our investigation and have opened a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder. The two are in hospital and are in a stable condition," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was also at the scene.
