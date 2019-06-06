Bushiri distances church after ex-pastor is arrested for poaching

Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has distanced itself from a former pastor who was arrested this week for poaching.

ECG said in a statement on Thursday pastor Nicolus Mgiba was once assigned to the Phalaborwa branch in Limpopo.

“We would like, as a church, to underline to all our members, stakeholders, followers, supporters and the general public that directors of the church suspended Mgiba early this year due to internal disciplinary issues,” the church said.

“His arrest this week, therefore, is solely a matter of him as a person.”

Mgiba, 45, Bento Mendose, 44, and Zalcbrel Baloyi, 28, appeared in the Hoedspruit periodical court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit illegal hunting.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Wednesday they were denied bail and their cases were postponed to June 12 for bail applications.