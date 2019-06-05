Kids arrive at school to find principal moving it

Dozens of primary school pupils in Middelburg were left stranded yesterday after their teachers were relocated to another institution in the area.

Parents arrived at the Middelburg Mine Combined School in Mpumalanga to find police and the principal removing the remaining furniture from classrooms to relocate to another school six kilometres away.

According to parents the school's grade 8 and 9 pupils were moved to a new school in January as part of a merger but grades R to 7 were initially set to relocate in January next year.

"On Monday morning, when they got there the principal was with the police moving the furniture telling some parents who were there that their children are being moved," said a parent, Loraine Monate. "What's surprising is that there was no parents meeting called to inform us and also there are no plans in place.

"Our children are now left with a school with no teachers and we haven't planned to have money to transport them."