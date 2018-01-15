The group of black teachers from the Klipspruit West Secondary School in Eldorado Park who were on the receiving end from protesters who wanted them removed from what they deemed a "coloured school" last year were back at work on Monday‚ preparing for the year ahead.

The publication spoke to one of the teachers who said they had certain fears about being back at the school.

"The worry is that there is no security at the moment. Last year‚ there was security which was organised by the MEC [Panyaza Lesufi]‚" said the teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"What we have learnt is that there were meetings [during the school holidays] from the same people who didn't want us last year‚" the teacher added.