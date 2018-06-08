Kids lose out on exams as community shuts schools

Residents of a Limpopo village shut down all schools in the area because of a dispute over the rightful heir to the throne.

Pupils from 13 schools in GaSekgopo, outside Modjadjiskloof, had not been to classes for two weeks. The community has blockaded the R81 - the main road through the area - with rocks.

Grade 11 pupils have also missed their midyear mathematics examination.

The community is demanding that regent Josephine Sekgopo step down in favour of William Sekgopo, who they describe as the rightful chief.

Peter Moriti, chairman of the GaSekgopo Community Forum, said they ordered that schooling be suspended because the chieftaincy issue was everyone's business.

"Learning will resume after we have installed the rightful chief, William Sekgopo. What we are doing [is] we are fixing the future of our children by demanding the rightful chief to ascend the throne," he said.