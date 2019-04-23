Education must not take a holiday for our kids

I have noted that when schools close our children close and discard their books too, only to open them when schools reopen.

This happens because we as parents allow it, due to lack of proper parental guidance and active encouragement of their education.

It is essential that as parents we get involved in our children's education, and be clear about the importance of reading.

I'm an example of how parents can change a child's fortunes in learning. I didn't like school much.

Luckily my parents never gave up on me. They gave me hope and support and eventually reading and writing became a passion for me. To this day my enthusiasm for books has remained intact.

Kids, when schools are closed that does not mean books must be shelved and be forgotten. Education must continue and most of it is found in reading books.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Halfway House