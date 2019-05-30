Blaming apartheid not fixing anything

The piece on quality and equal education for all (Sowetan, 28 May 2019) by Palesa Lebitsa, refers.

It's shocking that 25 years into democracy there some who have invented a new profession of covering up mediocrity of the new order by evoking colonialism. Twenty-five years on, many children in SA cannot read and write and their maths literacy is the worst in the world. Poverty stricken countries in Africa are doing far better despite the legacy of colonialism.

SA is better resourced, despite the argument by Lebitse: "It cannot be ignored that our public education suffers as a result of inheriting an apartheid education system." This is a perfect illustration of lazy thinking.

Is it apartheid that closed down the education colleges that ought to have played a critical role in transformation?

Is it apartheid that has allowed the trade unions such as Sadtu to take charge and control the education system?

Is apartheid that has allowed Sadtu to practise nepotism by hiring its members and condemning the introduction of performance management system?

Is it apartheid that is allowing the teachers to have meetings during school hours and strike willy nilly?

Is it apartheid that implemented the internationally failed outcomes based curriculum?

Blaming apartheid is not going to resolve the self-engineered mediocrity of education in post-apartheid SA. If the government is serious about the skills revolution it must declare the state of emergency in the education sector.

We must make sure that the teachers are properly remunerated. It must, in addition, pay incentives for excellence and innovation. The success of any nation is dependent on the excellence of its teachers and quality education.

Finally, reopen the boarding schools for the slow learners and ill-disciplined kids. The blame culture must end.

Kobimpe Moqejwa

Botshabelo