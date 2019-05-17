Thousands of pupils hit the streets over crowded classrooms

Thousands of learners from numerous schools in Kraaifontein in Cape Town joined together on Thursday to protest against overcrowding in their classrooms.

The protest, which started outside Bloekombos Secondary School, followed a smaller protest on Wednesday. Some parents joined the protest and shut down the road and school from about 9am.

As the day progressed, learners from Masibambane Secondary School, Wallacedene Secondary and Hector Pietersen High all joined. Those schools closed their doors as well.

Earlier this week, department spokesperson Jessica Shelver told GroundUp that the department would not be building another school in the area. She said that there were other schools in surrounding communities where learners could be accommodated.