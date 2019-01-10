Pupils carry chairs to toilet

Some schools in Gauteng had a rough start to the new academic year yesterday.

These included all schools in Duduza outside Nigel which were broken into over the festive season.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "There is no school in Duduza that was not broken into people stole everything [they could take] from the schools. People were stealing even heaters in summer."

While Ekurhuleni celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art primary school in Tsakane, the school however still awaits the construction of a tarred road that leads to it.

A number of people were stuck in the mud after a rainstorm the previous night.

In other parts of the province the first day of schooling was stressful for some parents braving the scorching heat to register their children at schools. More than 50 parents carrying umbrellas waited patiently outside Kaalfontein primary school in Midrand.

Mercy Ndlovu, 40, said she had been at the school since 7am and by midday she was still waiting to be helped.

"I am here to register my two children who are in grade 1 and 6. I did not know about the online applications."

Some parents spent the first day of school travelling between the school and education district offices to finalise the placing of their children.