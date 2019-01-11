Parents keep children from school fearing protests at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke

The majority of pupils at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West did not go to school on Friday following protest action on Thursday by parents who were not happy with how the school separated black grade R pupils from their white classmates this week.

The school was shut down on Thursday over a viral image of black children segregated from their white counterparts at the school.

The class teacher of the classroom where the image was taken was immediately suspended by education MEC Sello Lehari. Schooling was expected to resume on Friday morning but almost all white pupils did not show up.

School Governing Body (SGB) member Oloff van Niekerk said the low turnout was due to threats from political groups that were part of the protest on Thursday.