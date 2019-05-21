Jacob Zuma co-accused Thales to argue NPA 'misconduct' in bid for stay of prosecution

French Arms company Thales will on Tuesday attempt to convince the Pietermaritzburg High Court to grant it a permanent stay of prosecution.

On Sunday, Thales, former president Jacob Zuma's co-accused in the high-profile corruption case, issued a statement in which it maintained that it would also not receive a fair trial due to a "very long delay" in proceedings and factors that were out of its control.

Zuma is facing 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering linked to the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal.

"Bearing in mind the very long delay of this procedure — through no fault of Thales at all — together with a range of factors beyond its control‚ Thales believes it cannot obtain a fair trial‚ as it is entitled to under the SA constitution and international law‚" the statement said.