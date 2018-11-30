Former president Jacob Zuma will fight his last crucial court battle to stop his prosecution for alleged corruption in May 2019 – the same month mooted by the ANC for the 2019 elections.

Zuma’s defence team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will on Friday set down deadlines for the former president’s permanent stay of prosecution application‚ in which his lawyers will argue for the case against him to be permanently dropped.

The state has asked for about two months to respond to Zuma’s multiple allegations of wrongdoing against it – and to argue that his prosecution was not unduly delayed by actions or decisions taken by the NPA.

If there are disputes that cannot be resolved on the evidence presented by both sides‚ the case can be referred to oral evidence – with the prospect of both Zuma and those he accuses of involvement in alleged malicious prosecution‚ including former president Thabo Mbeki‚ being called to testify.

The case against Zuma links back to events that played out from 1997‚ when a French arms company called Thompson-CSF‚ now known as Thales‚ scored a R2‚6bn contract to provide four navy frigates to South Africa as part of the wider multi-billion rand arms deal.