Unwell Zuma preparing for 'a fight' as court case postponed to May 20

Former president Jacob Zuma cut a different figure from his usual charismatic self when he entered the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning.

Zuma did not greet his loyal supporters, including former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Umkhonto weSizwe veteran Carl Niehaus, in the public gallery as he took his seat in the dock.

He requested a bottle of water before court proceedings began and thereafter remained restless as the state and his defence discussed the way forward for the criminal proceedings against him.