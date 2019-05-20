Teen behind bars for allegedly murdering 8-year-old schoolmate

A 17-year-old primary school pupil accused of beating to death an 8-year-old learner at a North West primary school will remain in custody, police said on Monday.

The teenager appeared in the Koster magistrate's court on Monday where his case was postponed to June 6, said Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“He is being detained at a child and youth centre,” Tselanyane added.

He is yet to plead.

Tselanyane said the pupil - of Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile Location, near Koster - was alleged to have assaulted the young boy at the school premises.

“According to information available at this stage, the 17-year-old attacked a group of learners on the stairs at the school. While the other learners managed to run way, the 8-year-old was caught, beaten and pushed downstairs. The perpetrator then allegedly followed and further assaulted the victim.