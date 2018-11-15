Zuma’s corruption co-accused wants permanent stay of prosecution

French arms company, Thales, former president Jacob Zuma’s co-accused in his corruption case, has lodged its application for a permanent stay of prosecution in a bid to have the charges against it reviewed and set aside.

Thales is claiming that, given the circumstances surrounding the prosecution, its constitutional right to receive a fair trial has been violated.

The company is accused of conspiring with Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, his Nkobi Group and the former president to pay him R500,000 a year as a bribe in exchange for protection during an investigation linked to the arms deal.

It has been more than a decade-long battle for Zuma, who has been trying to avoid facing corruption charges.

The charges were withdrawn against Thales and Zuma in 2009, just before he became president of the country. Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned the decision to withdraw the charges against Zuma, after he conceded that it was irrational to withdraw them.

In March this year, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams reinstated the charges, and the criminal case resumed.