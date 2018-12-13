Court orders Jacob Zuma to pay his own legal fees

The court also ordered Zuma to pay the opposition parties’ legal costs.

Speaking after the ruling‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party would now consider challenging government’s funding of Zuma’s legal fees at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

He heralded the ruling as setting a precedent that extended far beyond Zuma‚ and could be used to block state funding for other officials accused of corruption.

Zuma’s attorney Daniel Mantsha did not comment after the decision‚ but indicated it was likely that Zuma’s legal team would seek to challenge the ruling.

The former president’s lawyers are expected to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge an estimated personal costs order granted against Zuma in his fruitless challenges to then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

Zuma’s lawyers were adamant that he was entitled to state funding of his corruption trial defence – because he allegedly used his powerful position in government to commit the crimes he was accused of.

Zuma is facing charges in relation to his relationship with his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik‚ who was convicted of keeping Zuma – then deputy president of the ANC and later deputy president of South Africa – on a corrupt retainer. In exchange for multiple payments‚ Zuma allegedly used his power and position to further Shaik’s interests.