'I hate racists, I don't think he'll finish term with all his teeth': EFF's Collen Sedibe warns FF+ colleague

The EFF's Mpumalanga chairperson Collen Sedibe has come under fire following his tweet saying a man believed to be a Freedom Front Plus member will not finish his term "with all his teeth".

"Today I met this witwolf from FF+ in the legislature. I told him straight that I hate racist whites with passion. I don't think he will finish the term with all his teeth. He must pray that they don't allocate a seat near me," reads his tweet, with a picture of a man next to him.

Many Twitter users blasted Sedibe for his tweet.

"If this is your attitude towards conflict, then you have no place in leadership ... at all," read one comment.

"Should we still call you an honourable member?" another Twitter user asked.

A third comment read: "You will swap the red overall with the orange one bro."