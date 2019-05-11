South Africa

ANC to hit 10-million vote mark while Gauteng remains on a knife edge

By Isaac Mahlangu - 11 May 2019 - 09:51
Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg.
Image: ANC via Twitter / #GautengANC

While the African National Congress (ANC) looks set to collect 10-million votes in this year's election, Gauteng remains on a knife edge on Saturday morning.

Still, the 9 994 188 votes the ruling party had gathered - a few thousand from the 10-million mark was 1.4-million less than what the party received in 2014.

The ANC amassed 57% for the national assembly in this year's elections, comfortably winning seven provinces, except for the Western Cape which was retained by the Democratic Alliance.

The DA was still on 20% for the national assembly after getting more than 3.6-million votes, while the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) grabbed more than 1.8-million votes, securing 10% national support.

ANC dips below 50% in Gauteng

The African National Congress (ANC) had dipped below 50% in Gauteng by 10am on Friday with almost 60% of the voting districts counted.
23 hours ago

By 9am Saturday morning, around 30 voting districts were yet to be declared in Gauteng, with the party still on 50% in the country's economic hub.

If the ANC falls under 50% after the completion of result counting however, it risks being ousted and thrown into opposition benches by a DA led coalition.

With the majority of remaining voting districts that are still to be declared being in Ekurhuleni, particularly parts of its townships, the ANC is likely confident about holding on to a 50%-plus support, which guarantees an outright win.

These townships were largely considered to be ANC stronghold areas, however, all three of the top parties, mainly the EFF and to a certain extent the DA, can still expect to get a stake in the remaining voting districts that are due to be declared soon.

