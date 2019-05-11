ANC to hit 10-million vote mark while Gauteng remains on a knife edge

While the African National Congress (ANC) looks set to collect 10-million votes in this year's election, Gauteng remains on a knife edge on Saturday morning.

Still, the 9 994 188 votes the ruling party had gathered - a few thousand from the 10-million mark was 1.4-million less than what the party received in 2014.

The ANC amassed 57% for the national assembly in this year's elections, comfortably winning seven provinces, except for the Western Cape which was retained by the Democratic Alliance.

The DA was still on 20% for the national assembly after getting more than 3.6-million votes, while the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) grabbed more than 1.8-million votes, securing 10% national support.